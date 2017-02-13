Sarah Silverman’s New Comedy Special Coming to Netflix This Spring

Today, Netflix revealed that Sarah Silverman will be bringing a comedy special to the streaming platform, following in the footsteps of Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, and Amy Schumer. Slated to shoot later this month, the special will launch globally on Netflix Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Rock’s two Netflix specials, announced last October, come at a cost of more than $40 million, while Seinfeld’s major deal with Netflix is estimated at $100 million. There’s no dollar amount attached to Silverman’s deal at the moment, but Netflix has proven willing to shell out big paydays for proven comedians in the past.

Here’s Netflix’s announcement on Silverman’s upcoming special:

Silverman’s critically-acclaimed 2013 HBO comedy special, Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles, earned her a 2014 Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special,” as well as a nomination for “Outstanding Variety Special.” The hourlong special also received a Writers Guild Award nod and was later released as an audio album, receiving a 2015 Grammy Award nomination for “Best Comedy Album.”

Additional honors for Silverman include a 2009 Primetime Emmy Award nod for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” in her eponymous Comedy Central series, The Sarah Silverman Program, as well as a Writers Guild Award nomination for her work on the project and 2008 Primetime Emmy Award win for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics” for her musical collaboration with Matt Damon.

Cementing multihyphenate status in 2010, Silverman released her first book, a memoir titled The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, which went on to become a New York Times Bestseller.

Silverman — whose robust list of film and television credits include Masters of Sex, The Good Wife, Wreck It Ralph, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, A Million Ways to Die in the West, The Larry Sanders Show, an Emmy-nominated guest spot on Monk and her Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated turn in 2015’s I Smile Back — will next be seen in The Book of Henry and Battle of the Sexes, both slated for release later this year. Additionally, the comedian continues to lend her voice to the Emmy-nominated Fox comedy Bob’s Burgers and is a partner in JASH, a comedy-driven media company that Silverman founded alongside comedians Michael Cera, Tim Heidecker & Eric Wareheim and Reggie Watts.

Silverman’s upcoming Netflix stand-up comedy special will be directed by Liam Lynch. JASH has signed on to produce alongside Thruline’s Amy Zvi.

Having recently become the home for all-new stand-up comedy specials from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld, Netflix continues to thrive as a hub for top original comedy specials, including 2016’s Emmy-nominated shows from both John Mulaney and Patton Oswalt (2016 Emmy winner for Writing for a Variety Special), and recent specials from Cedric the Entertainer, Iliza Shlesinger, Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, Russell Peters, Ali Wong, Mike Epps, Aziz Ansari, Anjelah Johnson, Bill Burr, Chris Tucker, Demetri Martin, Chelsea Handler, Bo Burnham, Jim Jefferies, David Cross, Joe Rogan, Dana Carvey, Colin Quinn (directed by Jerry Seinfeld), Michael Che, Reggie Watts, Gabriel Iglesias, Jim Gaffigan, Jen Kirkman, Neal Brennan, Cristela Alonzo, Bill Burr and Michael Bolton. Additional upcoming comedy specials include Katherine Ryan, Trevor Noah and Mike Birbiglia.