Sarah Wright on Filming ‘American Made’s Zero-Gravity Sex Scene

With director Doug Liman’s American Made opening in North America this weekend, last week I got to sit down with Sarah Wright for an exclusive video interview. She talked about how Barry Seal’s story is like a real life Forest Gump in the way he interacted with so many famous people, what it was like filming the zero-gravity sex scene with Tom Cruise, what surprised her to learn about Barry Seal’s story, who was the first person she told that she landed the role, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen the American Made trailers, it’s based on the true story of Barry Seal, a U.S. pilot recruited by the CIA to work in covert operations. While working for our government, Seal interacted with some of the biggest players in the cocaine industry. His story is incredible and Cruise and Liman deliver a really fun ride. American Made also stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jayma Mays.

Check out what Sarah Wright had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. And if you missed my interview with Tom Cruise and Doug Liman, click here to check it out.

Sarah Wright:

Who was the first person she told that she’d be playing Tom Cruise’s wife?

Was she nervous to tell her family about her sex scene?

What was it like filming a zero-gravity sex scene?

What surprised her to learn about Barry Seal’s story?

What was it like working with Tom Cruise and Doug Liman and how they’re very honest with each other.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Made: