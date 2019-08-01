Exclusive ‘Satanic Panic’ Trailer and Poster Make a Pizza Delivery to Hell

0

Iconic horror brand Fangoria re-launched last year, and the resurrected and thoroughly reinvigorated label wasted no time getting into film production with on-brand titles like Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich and this year’s standout genre doc Horror Noir. Next up is the bloody and bonkers cult movie throwback Satanic Panic, which debuted at Overlook Film Festival earlier this year before being scooped up by RLJE Films.

The theatrical feature debut from Chelsea Stardust (All That We Destroy) follows a pizza delivery girl named Sam (Haley Griffith) on the shift from, or maybe to, hell. Strapped for cash and desperate for the funds to make her dreams come true, Sam looks to make up for a long and fruitless shift with one last long-distance delivery to a high-end neighborhood. But the customers on the other side of the door aren’t just hungry for a slice; they’re a Baphomet-worshiping cult of wealthy elites (led by a glammed out Rebecca Romijn, no less) hungry for the sacrificial virgin blood that helps them hold onto power. And unfortunately, Sam is a virgin.

Written by Grady Hendrix (Mohawk, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’) from a story he co-wrote with Ted Geoghegan, Satanic Panic also stars Jerry O’Connell, Ruby Modine, and Arden Myrin (and features an appearance from Collider regular Clarke Wolfe,) and arrives on VOD, digital, and in theaters on September 6, 2019. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below, followed by the new poster.

Here’s the official synopsis: