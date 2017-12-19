Watch: Late Night TV Gets Festive with Celeb-Filled Christmas Carol Sing-Alongs

0

Hey let’s take a break from the insanity that is Movie/TV/political news for a moment and just bask in the pure joy that is Christmas music. NBC’s late-night TV show mainstays Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon got into the holiday spirit with a pair of musical medleys, both of which you can watch, listen to, and sing along with below!

On the perennial improv comedy show, special musical guests Foo Fighters played their classic tune “Everlong” before launching into a spirited rendition of Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and ending with a Peanuts-inspired version of “Linus and Lucy.” On The Tonight Show, special guests Anna Kendrick, from the upcoming release Pitch Perfect 3, and Love herself performed “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” alongside house band The Roots. Love’s performance of the song had long been a tradition on the show when David Letterman was the host, up until his retirement in 2015. Fallon continued that tradition in a super-fun way, incorporating simple classroom instruments in the performance. (What’s extra cool is that you can actually sync these two performances up for a cacophonous experience, though they’re probably better enjoyed separately.)

Check out the Foo Fighters’ Christmas music medley from SNL here:

And now witness The Tonight Show guests and house band The Roots perform a very unique rendition of a Christmas classic: