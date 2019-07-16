‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Game of Thrones’ Lead the 2019 Saturn Awards Nominations

0

The Saturn Awards, which honor the year’s best in on-screen science-fiction, fantasy, and horror, announced the nominations for its 45th annual ceremony. (The eligibility window is actually 16 months, from March 1, 2018 to July 7, 2019) To the surprise of no one, Avengers: Endgame leads the way with 14 nominations, including individual nods for Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, Karen Gillian, Scarlett Johannson, and the Russo Brothers. Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake came in second on the film side with nine nominations.

Over on the TV side of things, Game of Thrones season 8 nabbed nine nominations, followed by six apiece for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and AMC’s The Walking Dead.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The winners of the 45th Saturn Awards will be announced on Friday, September 13th, and be available to watch via live-stream for the first time in the event’s history.

Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release

Aquaman

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain Marvel

Shazam!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Science Fiction Film Release

Alita: Battle Angel

Bumblebee

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Sorry to Bother You

Upgrade

Best Fantasy Film Release

Aladdin

Dumbo

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Mary Poppins Returns

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Best Horror Film Release

The Dead Don’t Die

Halloween

Hereditary

Overlord

Pet Sematary

A Quiet Place

Us

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

Cold Pursuit

Escape Room

Glass

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Skyscraper

Best Thriller Film Release

Bad Samaritan

Bad Times at The El Royale

Destroyer

Dragged Across Concrete

Greta

Ma

Searching

Best Animated Film Release

The Grinch

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World

The Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Toy Story 4

Best Independent Film Release

American Animals

Anna and the Apocalypse

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot

Mandy

Ophelia

Summer of 84

Tomorrow Man

Best International Film Release

Aniara

Border

Burning

Ghost Stories

The Guilty

Shadow

Best Actor in a Film

Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale

Nicolas Cage, Mandy

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Best Actress in a Film

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Octavia Spencer, Ma

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War

John Lithgow, Pet Sematary

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame Marvel

Will Smith, Aladdin

Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Evan Alex, Us

Asher Angel, Shazam!

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Best Film Director

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Captain Marvel

Karyn Kusama Destroyer

Jordan Peele Us

Guy Ritchie Aladdin

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Avengers: Endgame

Steven Spielberg Ready Player One

James Wan Aquaman

Zhang Yimou Shadow

Best Film Production Design

Bill Brzeski Aquaman

Ruth De Jong Us

Rick Heinrichs Dumbo

Gemma Jackson Aladdin

Horace Ma Gwong-Wing Shadow

John Myhre Mary Poppins Returns

Charles Wood Avengers: Endgame

Best Film Music

Danny Elfman Dumbo

Bear McCreary Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Alan Menken Aladdin

Marc Shaiman Mary Poppins Returns

Alan Silvestri Avengers: Endgame

Alan Silvestri Ready Player One

Best Film Costume

Kym Barrett Aquaman

Leah Butler Shazam!

Judianna Makovsky Avengers: Endgame

Chen Minzheng Shadow

Sandy Powell Mary Poppins Returns

Michael Wilkinson Aladdin

Best Film Special/Visual Effects

A Quiet Place

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Superhero TV Series

Arrow

Black Lightning

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash

Gotham

Supergirl

Best Science Fiction TV Series

The 100 The CW

Counterpart Starz

Doctor Who BBC America

Krypton SyFy

Manifest NBC

The Orville Fox

Roswell, New Mexico The CW

Westworld HBO

Best Fantasy Television Series

American Gods Starz

Charmed The CW

Game of Thrones HBO

The Good Place NBC

The Good Witch Hallmark Channel

The Magicians SyFy

Outlander Starz

The Outpost The CW

Best Horror Television Series

NOS4A2 AMC

American Horror Story: Apocalypse FX

A Discovery of Witches AMC

Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Preacher AMC

Supernatural The CW

The Walking Dead AMC

What We Do in the Shadows FX

Best Action/Thriller Television Series

Better Call Saul AMC

Killing Eve BBC America

The Last Ship TNT

Mr. Mercedes Audience TV Network

The Purge USA Network

Riverdale The CW

The Sinner USA Network

Best Animated Television Series

Archer FX

Duck Tales Disney Channel

Family Guy Fox

The Simpsons Fox

Star Wars Resistance Disney Channel

Best Actor on a Television Series

Grant Gustin The Flash The CW

Kit Harington Game of Thrones HBO

Sam Heughan Outlander Starz

Andrew Lincoln The Walking Dead AMC

Seth MacFarlane The Orville Fox

Bill Pullman The Sinner USA Network

Jeffrey Wright Westworld HBO

Best Actress in a Television Series

Caitriona Balfe Outlander Starz

Melissa Benoist Supergirl The CW

Emilia Clarke Game of Thrones HBO

Sandra Oh Killing Eve BBC America

Adrianne Palicki The Orville Fox

Candice Patton The Flash The CW

Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who BBC America

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series

Jonathan Banks Better Call Saul AMC

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Game of Thrones HBO

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones HBO

David Harewood Supergirl The CW

Ed Harris Westworld HBO

Lennie James Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Khary Payton The Walking Dead AMC

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series

Gwendoline Christie Game of Thrones HBO

Danai Gurira The Walking Dead AMC

Lena Headey Game of Thrones HBO

Melissa McBride The Walking Dead AMC

Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul AMC

Sophie Skelton Outlander Starz

Sophie Turner Game of Thrones HBO

Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series

KJ Apa Riverdale The CW

Tosin Cole Doctor Who BBC America

Cameron Cuffe Krypton SyFy

Benjamin Wadsworth Deadly Class SyFy

David Mazouz Gotham Fox

Cole Sprouse Riverdale The CW

Maisie Williams Game of Thrones HBO

Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series

Rainer Bock Better Call Saul AMC

Jon Cryer Supergirl The CW

Sydney Lemmon Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Jeffrey Dean Morgan The Walking Dead AMC

Tonya Pinkins Fear the Walking Dead AMC

Ed Speleers Outlander Starz

Best Streaming Superhero Television Series

DC’s Doom Patrol DC Universe

DC’s Swamp Thing DC Universe

Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix

Marvel’s Runaways Hulu

The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Best Streaming Fantasy, Sci-Fi, or Action/Thriller Television Series

Black Mirror Netflix

The Expanse Amazon

Lost in Space Netflix

Good Omens Amazon

Russian Doll Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon

Best Streaming Horror and Thriller Series

Castle Rock Hulu

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu

Stranger Things Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

The Twilight Zone CBS All Access

You Netflix / Lifetime

Best Actor in Streaming Presentation

Penn Badgley You Netflix / Lifetime

Jon Bernthal Marvel’s The Punisher Netflix

Charlie Cox Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix

John Krasinski Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Amazon

Zac Efron Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Netflix

Evil and Vile

David Tennant Good Omens Amazon

Henry Thomas The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation

Carla Gugino The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Sonequa Martin-Green Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Elizabeth Lail You Netflix / Lifetime

Natasha Lyonne Russian Doll Netflix

Molly Parker Lost in Space Netflix

Krysten Ritter Marvel’s Jessica Jones Netflix

Kiernan Shipka Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Netflix

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN STREAMING PRESENTATION

Wilson Cruz Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Michiel Huisman The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Timothy Hutton The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Doug Jones Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Ethan Peck Star Trek: Discovery CBS All Access

Maxwell Jenkins Lost in Space Netflix

Michael Sheen Good Omens Amazon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN STREAMING SERIES

Maya Hawke Stranger Things Netflix

Ellen Page The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Parker Posey Lost in Space Netflix

Victoria Pedretti The Haunting of Hill House Netflix

Taylor Russell Lost in Space Netflix

Sissy Spacek Castle Rock Hulu

Deborah Ann Woll Marvel’s Daredevil Netflix