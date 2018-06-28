‘Black Panther’ Tops Saturn Awards with Five Wins; ‘The Last Jedi’ Takes Best Screenplay

0

The 2018 Saturn Awards were held last night, honoring the best in science-fiction, fantasy, and horror film and television, and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther came away the big winner. The film won five Saturn awards in total, including Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture, Best Director for Ryan Coogler, and Best Production Design for Hannah Beachler. The other top awards went to Blade Runner 2049 (Best Sci-Fi Film), The Shape of Water (Best Fantasy Film), Get Out (Best Horror Film), The Greatest Showman (Best Action/Adventure Film), and Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Best Thriller Film, for some insane reason).

Star Wars: The Last Jedi didn’t go home empty handed, however, as the terrific The Force Awakens sequel won Best Screenplay for Rian Johnson and Best Actor for Mark Hamill.

On the TV side of things, FOX’s hourlong series The Orville won Best Sci-Fi TV Series, Star Wars Rebels won Best Animated Series, and The Flash won Best Superhero Adaptation Series.

Check out the full list of winners below.

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film: Blade Runner 2049

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Black Panther

Best Fantasy Film: The Shape of Water

Best Horror Film: Get Out

Best Action/Adventure Film: The Greatest Showman

Best Thriller Film: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best International Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Animated Film: Coco

Best Independent Film: Wonder

Best Actor: Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Actress: Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman)

Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Stewart (Logan)

Best Supporting Actress: Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Best Director: Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Best Writing: Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler (Black Panther)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Best Music: Michael Giacchino (Coco)

Best Costume: Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Best Make-Up: Joel Harlow, Ken Diaz (Black Panther)

Best Special Effects: Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)