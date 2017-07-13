‘Jigsaw’ Debuts First Image; Directors Tease Less Vicious, “More Fun” Spin on ‘Saw’

0

Ahead of Jigsaw‘s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con next week, Lionsgate has revealed the first image for the upcoming eighth film in the Saw franchise. Directed by Predestination and Daybreakers helmers Peter and Michael Spierig, from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell, Jigsaw is set to revive the once-dominant Saw franchise, which has grossed more than $800 million worldwide.

However, the directors are bringing a new approach to the material, which Michael Spierig describes as a “more fun” spin on the franchise, but still with plenty of gore (naturally). This sounds like the right direction to take the franchise, which ultimately buried some interesting mythology building and long-term character work (on the villains, at least) under a mountain of nihilistic sadism.

Check out the first image to the right. Here’s what Spierig told EW the new approach,

“We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” says Michael Spierig. “It’s such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there’s very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

Neither Costas Mandylor nor Cary Elwes, who played Jigsaw’s key apprentices, are expected to return for the new film. The new cast includes Mandela Van Peebles, Hannah Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez.

Plot details for the film are sitll being kept under wraps for now, but here’s the logline.