‘Saw: Legacy’ Gets a Familiar New Title

After seven years out of the game, the Saw franchise is heading back to theaters this fall with its eighth installment and it looks like they’re planning to bring things full circle — at least when it comes to the title. The film has been going under the working title Saw: Legacy for the last few months, but it was revealed today that the official title is … (drum roll) … Jigsaw. And there’s a fancy new title treatment to go with it (see below).

Jigsaw is, of course, the murderous mastermind behind the mechanical horrors designed to test his victim’s will to live. It was also the original title for James Wan and Leigh Whannell‘s Saw. Played by Tobin Bell throughout the franchise, Jigsaw is long dead but has continued to ennact his horrors post-mortem with the help of his apprentices. Jigsaw is directed by Predestination and Daybreakers helmers Peter and Michael Spierig from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. The title

The was accompanied by the following logline: “One of the highest grossing Horror franchises of all time is back, taking the Jigsaw killer’s signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level.” Not much to read into there, and I’m not sure if audiences are exactly craving next-level torture kills at the moment, but it gets the job done.

While there are no official plot details available yet, here’s the set-up according to Bloody Disgusting:

Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one man: John Kramer. But how can this be? The man known as Jigsaw has been dead for over a decade. Or has an apprentice picked up the mantle of Jigsaw, perhaps even someone inside the investigation?

Neither Costas Mandylor nor Cary Elwes (aka Jigsaw’s main dudes), are expected to return for the new film. The new cast includes Mandela Van Peebles, Hannah Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez. Check out the new title treatment below.