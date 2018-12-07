The Best Scares and Most Iconic Horror Moments of 2018

0

2018 has been a spectacular year for horror. It’s not the first time I’ve said it, it certainly won’t be the last, and you shouldn’t let anyone tell you otherwise — no matter how hot the take is. In both film and television, studio and indie cinema, across the board, filmmakers have delivered diverse and disturbing visions of horror in so many subgenres it will make your head spin.

To think we got studio films as unapologetically B-movie as Overlord and as downright bizarre as Annihilation, that we saw festival films as creative as The Endless and unrelenting as Hereditary, and that we got new horror series that treated the genre with as much respect as The Terror and as much heart as The Haunting of Hill House. We even got a genuinely good Halloween sequel! Yes, what a year indeed, and the filmmakers behind the best of the year really brought out all the stops when it comes to scares.

With the year coming to an end, I wanted to celebrate my favorite scares and most iconic horror moments of the year in both film and television, from the pulse-pounding to the soul-crushing. Be aware, I’ve tried not to spoil every detail of a particular moment, but I am talking about very specific scenes from a whole bunch of film and TV shows that dropped in 2018. So this is your spoiler warning. I’ve tried to keep things somewhat vague, but if you haven’t seen one of these movies or shows, it’s probably best that you skip on down the next title and come back later.