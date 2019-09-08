The Weirdest Scenes from Stephen King’s ‘IT’ That Never Happened in the Movies

0

This article contains SPOILERS for Stephen King’s “IT,” as well as the films IT: Chapter One and IT: Chapter Two.

IT Chapter Two may clock in at a bladder-bursting 170 minutes, but even combined with the 150 minutes of IT Chapter One, the films can’t hold a candle to the massive scale of the book, which spins its time-hopping narrative out over a door-stopping 1100ish pages. Although five hours worth of film sounds like a lot, when it comes to adapting such a massive tale, there’s bound to be a significant amount of material that doesn’t make the final cut. And when you’re dealing with the work of Stephen King, some of that omitted material is going to be, to put it mildly, pretty weird.

Although both recent IT films included more than their fair share of oddness – IT Chapter Two’s scene of Stan Uris’ decapitated head sprouting spider legs and attacking the Losers wasn’t exactly your standard, run-of-the-mill nightmare fuel — they still barely even approach how bizarre things get can in the book. From the cosmically awesome to the grotesquely horrifying, here are nine strange scenes from Stephen King’s IT that didn’t make it into the films.