Paul Bettany’s Vision May Star in ‘Scarlet Witch’ Series on Disney’s Streaming Service

On the heels of yesterday’s news that Disney’s upcoming streaming service would be featuring a Winter Soldier/Falcon-focused limited TV series, it looks like the previously announced Scarlet Witch standalone series will be a two-hander. Longtime MCU player Paul Bettany, who has been the voice of JARVIS since 2008’s Iron Man before getting to appear on screen in the artificial flesh as the superheroic android Vision, is now expected to join Elizabeth Olsen in the streaming series.

/Film reports that Bettany will have a significant part to play in the Scarlet Witch limited series in a narrative that will likely focus on the relationship between Vision and Wanda Maximoff before the arrival of Thanos and his dusty fingers. Like the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki series and the previously mentioned Winter Soldier/Falcon show, Scarlet Witch is expected to be six to eight episodes long and won’t be connected to either the Netflix Marvel TV universe or that of Disney’s broadcast banner, ABC. Production of the streaming series will be handled by Marvel Studios and not Marvel Television, bringing blockbuster-like budgets to each focused, limited season.

Not much more information is available on any of the MCU TV series, except for the fact that Empire writer Malcolm Spellman will write the limited series centering on Falcon and Winter Solidier. We should expect further confirmation from Disney proper once they’ve got their marketing machine all revved up and ready to go with official cast confirmations, title reveals, release dates, and more. Disney’s not alone in trying to get their many-headed streaming service up and available to the masses, but they might just be the furthest along the track in the quest to dethrone Netflix.

