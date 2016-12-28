Scarlett Johansson Is the Highest-Grossing Actor of 2016

0

As the “year in review” features continue to reflect on the best in film and television, we turn your attention now to the highest-grossing actor of 2016. It’s not Johnny Depp, Hollywood’s most overpaid actor. It’s not Dwayne Johnson, Jackie Chan, or Matt Damon, the year’s highest-paid actors, in that order. It’s Scarlett Johansson.

According to Forbes, the actress brought in a total of $1.2 billion in ticket sales this year, thanks primarily to reprisal of Black Widow in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War. That film alone grossed more than $1.15 billion worldwide, while her other ensemble pic of the year, the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar!, earned $63 million worldwide.

Forbes’ top 10 highest-grossing actors were filled with actors of comic book films: Chris Evans ($1.15 billion), Robert Downey Jr. ($1.15 billion), Margot Robbie ($1.1 billion), Amy Adams ($1.04 billion), Ben Affleck ($1.02 billion), Henry Cavill ($870 million), Ryan Reynolds ($820 million), and Will Smith ($875 million). Felicity Jones was the only one not in that category with $805 million for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, coming in at No. 9.

As Business Insider pointed out, The Rock would’ve made the cut if animated films had been factored in, since a chunk of his yearly tally can be attributed to Moana. Johansson’s gross would’ve also been much higher, given her voice roles of the rocker Ash in Sing and Kaa in The Jungle Book.

Next year may be even more lucrative for Johansson. She’s set to debut in the lead role of The Major in Ghost in the Shell, as well as a role in Rock That Body, the Lucia Aniello comedy with Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, and Jillian Bell. Although, her big blockbuster has been riddled with controversy since Johansson was cast as a traditionally Japanese character.