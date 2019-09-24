‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Digital & Blu-ray Release Date, Details Revealed

0

Lionsgate Home Entertainment has announced when you’ll be able to buy Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. The horror movie adapted from Alvin Schwartz‘s novels of the same name and directed by André Øvredal (Trollhunter) made its theatrical debut back in early August. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long to enjoy it once again at home.

Per a release from Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Scary Stories will be available to buy on Digital on October 22. The film will arrive on Blu-ray Combo Pack, 4K Ultra HD DVD Combo Pack, and On Demand on November 5.

Directed by Øvredal with Guillermo del Toro both co-producing and co-writing, Scary Stories follows a group of high schoolers who discover an unusual book in an abandoned house in their small town. The book has the power to conjure up creatures of all sorts that prey on the darkest fears of the person who happens to be reading the book. As strange events start plaguing the teens individually, they must figure out how to stop the horror for good.

Sounds like a non-stop spookfest, right? Well, in addition to getting to relive the horror of Øvredal’s adaptation of Schwartz’s eerily vivid horror stories, the Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases all come with some interesting featurettes, including one on retro horror and one covering the creatures of the movie. Unfortunately, the one bonus feature that would be a veritable gold mine for fans who love to take deep dives during home viewings is a director’s commentary track featuring Øvredal. Sorry, y’all.

Too excited about Scary Stories to wait for the digital release? Then check out our interview with Øvredal on the movie’s practical effects that helped make those scares feel so real. Remind yourself of the chills that await you by watching the trailer below:

Here’s a complete rundown of the special features you can find based on which version of Scary Stories you buy:

DIGITAL / BLU-RAY / 4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES

“The Bellows Construct” Featurette

“Creature from the Shadows” Featurette

“Mood Reels” Featurette

“Behind-the-Scenes Trailers: Set Visits” Featurette

“Dark Tales” Featurette

“Retro Horror” Featurette

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES