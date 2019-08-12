‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Movie Monsters Ranked from Scary to Scariest

By now you’ve probably seen André Øvredal’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. But just in case you haven’t seen the superbly crafted PG-13 horror story meant to terrify audiences of all ages, consider this your spoiler warning. We’ll be getting into each of the big-screen baddies who haunt the teens at the center of this spooky story in order to see just which of them rivaled the nightmarish narrative and illustrations of the source material’s author Alvin Schwartz and illustrator Stephen Gammell.



Through a combination of in-camera effects and creepy lighting techniques; practical effects work by talented costuming, make-up, production design, and wardrobe teams; digital effects masters bringing written horror into the real world; and talented actors like Troy James, Javier Botet, Kathleen Pollard, and Mark Steger, the monsters at the heart of Scary Stories now occupy a place in Hollywood history as well as the dark recesses of our memories and imaginations. But which ones will really keep us up at night? Read on to find out!

Here’s the official synopsis for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark:

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

And here are our latest write-ups on Scary Stories to get you all caught up: