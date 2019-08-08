The Witching Hour: ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ & Horror Movies for Kids

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Editor and Horror Lead Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. On this week’s episode, we give our thoughts on Andre Ovredal’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, from the highlights to what didn’t quite work. Then we dig into a discussion about how scary is too scary for kids, the limits of the PG-13 rating and the rating system in general, the films that scared us as children and the horror movies we couldn’t get enough of, even when we were too young for them. We also give some quick thoughts on the Amazon breakout series The Boys and our favorite performances from the standout cast.

