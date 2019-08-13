The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 215 – ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. We discuss why the film works so well, how it successfully adapts the books, why its perfect for younger audiences who are getting into horror, why studios seem to have an aversion to treating horror as a reputable genre, the producing work of Guillermo del Toro, and more. We then finish up with a new installment of Reader Hot Takes where we talk The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Dark Knight Rises, and Rocketman.

