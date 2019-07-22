New ‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Poster Introduces an Original Monster, the Jangly Man

0

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark adaptation from director André Øvredal and producer Guillermo del Toro is going to bring to life dozens of horrifying creations first dreamed up in Alvin Schwartz‘s generation-traumatizing books: Harold the homicidal scarecrow. The Pale Lady. The ghoul with the missing big toe. But a new poster reveals the one original creature that was patched together exclusively for the film. He’s called The Jangly Man, and I would very much like to not look at him any more than is necessary.

The Jangly Man will be portrayed practically by contortionist Troy James, who has embodied other bendy abominations like Pretzel Jack in Syfy’s Channel Zero and Baba Yaga in the latest Hellboy film. During the film’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, del Toro and Co. revealed that the new creature’s design is a blend of several illustrations by Stephen Gammell, the artist responsible for the unsettling drawings in the original books. “We were creating designs from something that scared us as kids,” said creature effects supervisor Mike Elizalde

Check out the poster below. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark—which also stars Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, and Dean Norris—jingle-jangles its way into theaters on August 9.

Here’s the official synopsis for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: