‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Summons the Jangly Man in a New Trailer

What fresh hell hath we wrought with that recent Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark poster? It seems that the mere act of mentioning it has summoned the Jangly Man, who appears in a brand new trailer for the summer scarefest. Proceed at your own risk.

Starring Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, Lorraine Toussaint, Austin Zajur, and Natalie Ganzhorn in addition to Javier Botet as The Toe Monster, Troy James as Jangly Man, and Mark Steger as Harold the Scarecrow, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark arrives in theaters on August 9th.

Check out the new trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark below … if you dare:

From the dark imaginations of Academy Award®-winner Guillermo del Toro and acclaimed director André Øvredal, based on the iconic book series, comes Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark — in theaters August 9th It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

