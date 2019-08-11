Weekend Box Office: ‘Scary Stories’ Can’t Spook ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Out of Top Spot

0

The battle between biceps and boogeymen has been decided. Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw muscled its way to the top of the box office in its second weekend, notching another $25.4 million and bringing its domestic total to $108.5 million. This, of course, means that the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starring action flick fought off five newcomers, including director André Øvredal‘s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

But fear not, Scary Stories fans. The film, which counts monster maestro Guillermo del Toro as an executive producer, still nabbed a solid $20.8 million in its debut, outperforming expectations and landing in second place. That’s a sight better than the weekend’s other kid-focused adventure, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which swiped $17 million in its first weekend.

Meanwhile, crime thriller The Kitchen, which is getting absolutely mobbed by critics—including Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff—is a bit of a dud at a $5.5 million debut, the lowest opening for both Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish. The Kitchen landed one spot below another newcomer, the dog-focused The Art of Racing in the Rain from director Simon Curtis, which fetched $8.1 million in its debut weekend.

Some unsurprising news for anyone with a Twitter: Bring the Soul: The Movie, a live show documentary following the South Korean boy band BTS, actually danced its way into the top ten with $2.3 million. Bad news for Brian Banks, as the inspirational true-story sports film debuted in 12th place with just $2.1 million.

Check out the weekend’s top 10 estimates below, and be back here next week to see if Good Boys can have a good time at the box office.