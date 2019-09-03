‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!’ 50th Anniversary Set Comes with Brand-New Bonus Features

0

Today, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment salutes the lovable Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang with the release of Scooby-Doo, Where are You!: The Complete Series Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Mystery Mansion. You can tell how much care was put into this particular collectible just from checking out the packaging alone. It’s a sturdy reproduction of the iconic Mystery Mansion, complete with Scooby-Doo collectibles including an exclusive Scooby-Doo Funko keychain, and a mini Scooby-Doo Encyclopedia, of which you can check out the full version here. As for the content itself, this giftset includes all 41 episodes of the original series, Scooby-Doo! Where are You!, released on Blu-ray for the first time, as well as a Digital Copy of the series.

The bonus features, of which there are a handful of new featurettes celebrating the 50th anniversary, include a chat with iconic actor Frank Welker, a look back over the 50-year (and counting) history of the franchise, and a tease for what’s ahead. This should be an easy buy for die-hard collectors out there, but it also makes a fantastic gift for either the casual Scooby-Doo fan in your life or someone who just wants to have an HD remaster of the original series on-hand, either on physical discs or digital files.

Our review of the new bonus content available in the 50th anniversary limited edition release follows below, along with the details about all the content available in this incredible collection.

Brand-new Bonus Content:

My Life with Scooby – Frank Welker’s Animated Journey (Featurette, ~17 minutes):

Frank Welker is the only voice actor to work on Scooby-Doo in its many incarnations, since the very first series debuted in 1969. Welker has been the voice of Freddy since the beginning and has provided the voice of Scooby-Doo since 2002. My Life with Scooby is a personal look at the seminal voice actor’s five-decade body of work on Scooby-Doo, complete with personal stories and fun memories from the recording booth.

Welker is one of the all-time greats and has been the voice behind some of your absolute favorite cartoon characters over the years. His biggest claim to fame may be Scooby-Doo, but listing out all of his credits would be too cumbersome to do here. So getting a chance to actually see Welker and hear directly from him is a treat. He talks about the early days of Scooby-Doo, how he got the job off of a stand-up comedy gig, his auditions opposite Don Messick and Casey Casem, and his experiences with William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

Welker is basically cartoon royalty at this point, but it’s fascinating to hear his own anecdotes about working for Hanna and Barbera and learning from the late, great Messick, especially since he would eventually take over the role of Scooby-Doo himself. He also shows off just a few of his “tricks” from his decades of experience playing dozens of characters, like how to make animal noises, chewing and swallowing effects, and his ability to seamlessly switch from one character to another. Welker also teases the brand-new feature film Scoob and shares his hopes for bringing Scooby-Doo to a whole new generation.

Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register also pops in to comment on Welker’s work and legacy, as do actors Kate Micucci and Grey Griffin, Scoob! director Tony Cervone, What’s New, Scooby-Doo? writer/producer Jim Krieg, Scooby-Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost writer Tim Sheridan.

A Scooby-Doo for Everyone (Featurette, ~7 minutes):

The iconic look and feel of the original Scooby-Doo cartoon is a beloved classic… and within 50 years of animated adventures, WB Animation has created a host of different versions of the series for each new generation. From the kid-friendly approach of A Pup Named Scooby-Doo to the envisioned look of Be Cool Scooby-Doo, WB Animation has consistently reimagined the characters in fun and exciting ways over five decades. Interviews with the animators behind the many different Scooby-Doo versions, reveal the compelling creative process.

Krieg, Welker, Cervone, Griffin, Micucci, Register, historian Jerry Beck, and Scooby-Doo filmmakers Tim Sheridan, Rick Morales, and Zac Moncrief explore the history of Scooby-Doo in this featurette. From Hanna-Barbera’s early days and limited budget for production, to Fred’s famous ascot, the copious amounts of food in every episode, and famous tropes, they encapsulate everything Scooby-Doo in just a few short minutes. They then address the clone cartoons of Scooby-Doo that didn’t quite work, though you might still like some of these copycats and follow-ups. They also go into the various versions of Scooby-Doo that have been produced over the years, from more comedic takes, to more serious takes, to LEGO and puppet versions of the characters. There really is a version of the Mystery Inc. team for everyone out there, and with 50 years (and counting) to pick from, you’re sure to find your favorite.

50 Years of Scooby Snacks (Featurette; ~9 minutes):

A narrated history of the cultural impact of everyone’s favorite mystery-solving gang over the last 50 years. This fun-filled featurette is brought to life by interviews with creatives and cultural historians, plus clips from the TV series, films, toys lines, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi Scooby-Doo ride, and upcoming animated feature…Scoob.

The creative team takes a look at 50 years of the franchise that’s never not been in production in some way. There’s special attention paid to the ability to share Scooby-Doo with younger generations, as well as all of the merchandise that’s become available over the years. For the collectors out there, this is a great mini-featurette exploring all sorts of branded content, from the original Scooby-Doo lunchbox, comic book, clothes, and games to a vast explosion of licensed merch. From Funko, to LEGO, to theme parks, Scooby-Doo is still a global favorite. There’s also a brief tease for the live-action show, Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold, which is explored elsewhere in the special features.

If you’re a fan of all of the guest stars who have popped up on the series over the years, you’ll enjoy this spotlight that show off the classic guest stars as well as the more contemporary ones, like WWE, Food Network, and Supernatural stars. And you should also check out Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, a new series that puts the focus on bringing celebrities into the fold once more.

Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold Trailer:

A sneak peak of the all-new Scooby-Doo! Live stage production.

Creative team members Ella Louise Allaire, Martin Lord Ferguson, and Pierre Boileau pull back the curtain on this new production. More than a trailer, this is a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the live-action theatrical spectacular. The creative team explains the Aztec inspiration for the show and how they went back to the original series as a core guide while also teasing plenty of opportunities for the audience to stand up and dance along with the performers and sing along with Scooby. They’re touting some cutting-edge technology in bringing the animatronic-enhanced costume to life. We’ll see how it all comes together when Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold arrives in March 2020.