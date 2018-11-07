Exclusive ‘Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost!’ Trailer Teases a New Mystery

0

Early next year, viewers everywhere will get to follow the Mystery Inc. gang as they travel to the snowy peaks of the Himalayan mountains in the all-new, feature-length animated film, Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost! The Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release will be available on Digital and DVD February 5, 2019, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your first look. It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive new trailer for the upcoming animated adventure today!

In this new thriller, Scoob and the gang embark on a thrilling voyage to find the lost chest containing the spirits of 12 dangerous ghosts in order to capture the elusive 13th ghost that got away. Fans of the classic 80s animated television series The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo will finally learn the identity of the 13th ghost in a reveal that will put the mystery to rest once and for all.

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley and Maurice LaMarche as Vincent Van Ghoul in a fantastic take on the late, great Vincent Price. The film was executive produced by Sam Register, written by Tim Sheridan and directed by Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton.

Check out our exclusive reveal of the new WBHE release, Scooby-Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost below:

And here’s the official synopsis: