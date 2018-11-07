Exclusive ‘Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost!’ Trailer Teases a New Mystery

Early next year, viewers everywhere will get to follow the Mystery Inc. gang as they travel to the snowy peaks of the Himalayan mountains in the all-new, feature-length animated film, Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost! The Warner Bros. Home Entertainment release will be available on Digital and DVD February 5, 2019, but you don’t have to wait that long to get your first look. It’s our pleasure to bring you the exclusive new trailer for the upcoming animated adventure today!
In this new thriller, Scoob and the gang embark on a thrilling voyage to find the lost chest containing the spirits of 12 dangerous ghosts in order to capture the elusive 13th ghost that got away. Fans of the classic 80s animated television series The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo will finally learn the identity of the 13th ghost in a reveal that will put the mystery to rest once and for all.
Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost! features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley and Maurice LaMarche as Vincent Van Ghoul in a fantastic take on the late, great Vincent Price. The film was executive produced by Sam Register, written by Tim Sheridan and directed by Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton.
And here’s the official synopsis:
After the Mystery Inc. gang goofed up a case and nabbed an innocent man, they’re forced into early retirement from crime solving. It’s not long however, before their old friend Vincent Van Ghoul needs help and pulls the team right back into action. The gang has unfinished business they must tend to, which involves catching a ghost that previously got away. It all happened one summer while Velma and Freddy where away at camp. Scooby-Doo, Shaggy and Daphne secretly hunted down 12 of the world’s spookiest ghosts but failed to catch the most evil one of them all…the 13th ghost.
Now the elusive spook is wreaking havoc. Vincent needs help having him captured and confined to the chest of demons, a box that contains the other 12 captured ghosts. With the 13th ghost still on the loose, the gang will have to come out of retirement and finish the job once and for all. The chest however, is now located somewhere in a remote village in the Himalayas. Determined to help Vincent, the gang sets out on one of their most thrilling adventures yet! Bundle up and get ready for the icy slopes of the Himalayan mountains, chilling car chases, crystal balls and spine-tingling spells in this terrifyingly fun original movie!