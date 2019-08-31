Exclusive: ‘Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island!’ Clip Sees Mystery Inc. Together Again

0

Pack your Scooby Snacks and join the Mystery Inc. gang! The teen sleuths are all set to embark on a wild and spooky vacation with zombies and cat people on Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island! The all-new, original film is a follow-up to the classic, best-selling Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. This new animated adventure finds Scooby-Doo and his pals taking a much-deserved vacation to a tropical island, but instead of getting rest and relaxation, they find themselves wrapped up in one of their biggest mysteries yet! And we have an exclusive clip to share with you to show how that grand adventure gets started.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the animated film arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital starting September 3, 2019 (which is when the DVD will also be available exclusively at Wal-mart) and on DVD for all retailers October 1, 2019. The Digital version arrives in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others, as well as Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

Scooby-Doo Return to Zombie Island features the familiar voice talents of Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo/Fred Jones, Grey Griffin as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers and Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley. Check out our exclusive clip from Scooby-Doo: Return to Zombie Island below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

In Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island, Scooby-Doo and his pals win an all-expenses paid vacation and embark on a trip of a lifetime to a tropical paradise. Their destination however, turns out to be Zombie Island. As soon as they arrive, they realize the place looks strangely familiar and is reminiscent of a trip they took years ago, in which they became wrapped up in a mystery involving zombies. The gang soon learns that their trip to paradise comes with a price when the zombies re-emerge and attack their hotel. Will Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang finally solve the mystery behind Zombie Island?

Below, you can also get a peak at the epic new collector’s edition for the 50th anniversary of Scooby-Doo! Keep an eye out for our review of the gift set early next week.