‘Scream’ Season 3 Set for Creative Reboot with New Cast, Showrunner

0

Some intriguing news today regarding MTV’s TV adaptation of Scream — it’s becoming an accidental anthology. The series had already been renewed for a third season, but with a reduced episode order (down to 6 rather than the previous 10 and 13). And now, it seems, it’s going to get a creative reboot as well. What that means, to put a point on it, is that the show will return with an all-new cast and storylines.

For fans of the first two seasons, that’s a bit of a blow. Admittedly, I haven’t kept up with Scream, but from what I understand there are a lot cliffhangers and plot elements that weren’t wrapped up in the Season 2 finale and the Halloween Special. So … oh well to that, apparently!

Deadline is reporting that Queen Latifah will be joining the series’ third season as an executive producer, alongside current EP’s Harvey and Bob Weinstein (through their Dimension TV umbrella), Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena, Cathy Konrad and the late Wes Craven. The Vampire Diaries and Supernatural‘s Brett Matthews will serve as the new showrunner, marking the third change for the series.

The Season 2 ratings were half of what they were for Season 1, but changing up the entire series is a really bold move. It’s also an interesting reverse move for a series to suddenly turn into an anthology (rather than being conceived of as a limited series, say, and then getting a second season, etc).

For fans of the show, what are you hoping to see in a revamped Season 3? At only six episodes, I’m wondering if that will help improve the show’s storytelling, especially if the new cast isn’t going to last more than a season (or perhaps the revamp will be more like the U.K.’s Skins, which changed casts every two years). Let us know your thoughts in the comments!