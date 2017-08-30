Screamfest 2017: First Programing Wave Includes ‘Tragedy Girls’, ‘Leatherface’

0

It’s almost Halloween season, which means it’s almost the best time of year to be a horror movie fan. On top of the countless old horror films that will playing on countless TV channels, every October brings a bounty of new releases via the genre film festivals that pop up nationwide.

Screamfest, the longest-running horror film festival in America, returns for its 17th annual film festival this year and the first wave of programming is in. Screamfest 2017 will featue the world premiere Ron Carlson‘s Dead Ant, starring Tom Arnold, Sean Astin and Leisha Hailey and the North American premiere of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre prequel Leatherface, along with the Los Angeles premiere of festival hits Tragedy Girls and Ruin Me.

Film festival badges are currently on sale at the official Screamfest LA website and individual film tickets will be available end of September 2017. All screenings are open to the general public. Winners will receive a 24 karat gold dipped skull trophy designed by the legendary, Academy award-winning special make-up effects creator, Stan Winston, who partnered with the festival until his passing.

“I am extremely honored to serve as this year’s Sreamfest ambassador,” said this year’s Screamfest ambassador, actor Dominic Monaghan. “I applaud Screamfest and its Founder and Festival Director Rachel Belofsky for embracing the work of filmmakers and actors in the horror genre. I’m a big fan of this space, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of a fest that truly acknowledges unique and creative work.”