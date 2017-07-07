Comic-Con 2017: TV-Filled Friday Schedule Includes ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Defenders,’ and More

0

With this year’s San Diego Comic-Con rapidly approaching, the schedule for Friday, July 21st has been revealed. While SDCC has primarily been known in past years as the go-to place for movie panels and big studio reveals, TV is really dominating the landscape this year. The same was true of the Wednesday and Thursday panels, where TV shows are moving out of Ballroom 20 and into the cavernous embrace of Hall H. Long Live TV!

Hall H will kick off with a Big Bang Theory video presentation before back to back AMC panels for Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead. AMC then returns later with Preacher, but will see Twin Peaks and a Game of Thrones Q&A in between. Though some of these series are not based on comics, they are some of the fantasy genre’s biggest heavy-hitters. As for Twin Peaks, it will be interesting to see what the response will be to what has largely been a gloriously incomprehensible run of episodes so far, with five or so left to go as of the panel.

It also looks like fans will get to see an exclusive sneak peek of The Defenders as well as Fox’s The Gifted. Outlander may also have a Season 3 sizzle reel (at least I hope so!)

Check out the schedule for the biggest panels below, and you can go here for the full Friday schedule. The 2017 San Diego Comic-Con runs from Wednesday, July 19th to Sunday, July 23rd.