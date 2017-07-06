Comic-Con 2017: Thursday Schedule includes 20th Century Fox, ‘Inhumans’, and More

0

With Comic-Con only a couple weeks away, the schedule has started to roll out. Today, we’ve got the schedule for Wednesday, July 19th’s Preview Night and for Thursday, July 20th. What immediately jumps out is how much TV is dominating the landscape, but there’s a nice diversity of content on the first day. The biggest panel of the day will certainly be 20th Century Fox in Hall H since the studio could possibly bring a first look at Deadpool 2, New Mutants, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. They could even bring titles like Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Red Sparrow, and The Predator. They’ve got a lot of films that could make the crowd go wild, so it will be interesting to see what they present for their hour-long panel.

The other big panel of the day is Netflix trying to make a splash with Bright and Death Note. The Hall H crowd is definitely the right audience, but I’m particularly fascinated by how people will react to Bright. The movie is a big gamble for Netflix as they try to get into the blockbuster market, and it will be interesting to see if the crowd goes for the cop-thriller-meets-fantasy pic.

Check out other notable panels below and click here for the full Wednesday/Thursday schedule. The 2017 San Diego Comic-Con runs from Wednesday, July 19th to Sunday, July 23rd.

Wednesday, July 19th

6pm – Special Sneak Peek Screenings (Ballroom 20)

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue the annual Preview Night tradition with an exclusive pilot screening of Deception, plus exclusive video presentations of some of the most highly anticipated series of the 2017-18 television season—Krypton and Black Lightning—as well as a brand-new hour-long episode of Teen Titans Go! and special surprises.

Thursday, July 20th

11:30am – 20th Century Fox (Hall H)

TBA

12:45pm – Brigsby Bear Cast and Filmmaker Panel (Hall H)

This panel will explore the upcoming Sony Pictures Classics film Brigsby Bear with Kyle Mooney, Dave McCary, Beck Bennett, Kevin Costello, and members of The Lonely Island, moderated by Entertainment Weekly’ s Anthony Breznican. There will be an exclusive extended clip of the film followed by a Q&A session.

1:00pm – Mondo Mania (Room 7AB)

Mondo’s art posters bring to life beloved films, television shows, and comics. Rob Jones (founder/creative director), Eric Garza (creative director), Jay Shaw (creative director/artist), Jason Edmiston (artist), and Tom Whalen (artist) discuss how their richly imaginative work is fueled by a love of pop culture and an invaluable synergy with fans.