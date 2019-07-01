Marvel Entertainment Bringing ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to Hall H at Comic-Con

0

Marvel Entertainment (not to be confused with Marvel Studios) has announced its plans for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The company will be bringing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as usual, but this year will be the first time the show has received a panel in Hall H, the biggest room at Comic-Con. Other notable panels include Marvel Games in Hall H with a look at Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 and more, Marvel Comics panels for Spider-Man, the “Next Big Thing”, and much more.

Check out the panel schedule below for what’s coming from Marvel Entertainment. As for Marvel Studios, no word yet on what they’ll be doing, but presumably they’ll have the biggest panel of 2019 as they take over Hall H to do a victory lap for the Infinity Saga and possibly tease what’s to come for Phase 4.

THURSDAY, JULY 18th

Marvel Games Panel

1:30 PM, Hall H

Get an inside look at the latest and greatest from Marvel Games! Attendees will see exciting new content from MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers, with many unannounced surprises and panel exclusives. Host Greg Miller (loudmouth at KindaFunny.com) will be joined by Bill Rosemann (VP & Creative Director, Marvel Games) and other special guests from titles throughout the Marvel Games family!

Marvel Television: Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

3:30 – 4:30 PM, Hall H

The cast and producers of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return to San Diego Comic-Con in epic fashion as they take over Hall H for the first time ever! Be the first to hear the scoop about the show-stopping conclusion for season six and what awaits in season seven of Marvel’s flagship television show. With your favorite stars in attendance, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb, this is a must-see panel to celebrate seven seasons with the world’s greatest fans! This action-packed series from Marvel Television and ABC Studios airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

*Please note: talent is subject to change.

FRIDAY, JULY 19th

Marvel Comics #1000 Revealed: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

12:30 – 1:30 PM, Room 5AB

Marvel’s flagship podcast comes to Comic-Con loaded with secrets, giveaways, reveals, news, guests, and more! And, if you think you’ve got the stuff and want some swag, you can challenge the Marvel crew in a special House of Ideas Throwdown! Join host Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Exec, Marvel) along with C.B. Cebulski (Marvel Comics Editor in Chief) and an array of Marvel creators as they dig into Marvel Comics #1,000, one of the biggest Marvel Comics projects ever assembled, and celebrate Marvel’s 80th Anniversary!

MARVEL COMICS: Spider-Man

1:30pm – 2:30pm, Room 5AB

Get caught in Spider-Man’s tangled web along with Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Assistant Editor Kathleen Wisneski, as well as writers Nick Spencer (Amazing Spider-Man), Seanan McGuire (Ghost-Spider), and Frank Tieri (Absolute Carnage vs. Deadpool, Absolute Carnage: Lethal Protectors) to find out what’s on the horizon for all of your wall-crawling favorites! Spider-Man’s mysterious new foe sets his plan into motion! Ghost-Spider joins the Marvel Universe! And New York experiences Absolute Carnage! PLUS – Don’t miss an exclusive giveaway variant comic of SPIDER-MAN: CITY AT WAR #5! The stunning rendering by Skan depicts an homage to the classic AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3 cover by Steve Ditko!