Here Are the Biggest Panels at Comic-Con 2019

This past weekend, Comic-Con announced their lineup of panels. Comic-Con looks very different than it did even five years ago where studios where jockeying to get a panel in Hall H. Now even a stalwart like Warner Bros. is sitting out, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to see. It’s just that the landscape has changed more to television, which makes sense since the fanbase is built in. However, there will be at least a little movie stuff when Marvel comes to dominate on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if there’s a deluge of updates or if they hold back for D23, which takes place in late August.

But if you’re headed to Comic-Con this year, here’s a list of the biggest panels you’ll want to be on the lookout for.