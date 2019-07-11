Exclusive: Mondo’s SDCC Posters Will Include ‘IT’, ‘Batman’, ‘The World’s End’ and More

0

Today, we’re pleased to share with you some of the posters that Mondo will be selling at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. Mondo has been a Comic-Con staple for a while now, and every year they bring the goods. 2019 is going to be no exception. They’ve got an IT poster by Daniel Danger, The Babadook and Batman posters by Greg Ruth, a Pokemon: Detective Pikachu poster by Matt Taylor, and Jock closing out his Cornetto Trilogy poster series with The World’s End. Each of these posters has a regular and a variant, and it varies by poster whether the regular or the variant will be on sale at SDCC or online. We’ve got all the details for you below so you can plan accordingly.

All of these posters are impressive, but I think my favorite has to be the IT posters by Daniel Danger, which are sure to haunt the nightmares of anyone who purchases them. Also, if I owned the first two parts of Jock’s Cornetto Trilogy posters for Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, I’d do everything in my power to get the posters for The World’s End.