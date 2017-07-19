Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex

San Diego Comic-Con Survival Guide for First-Time Attendees

by      July 19, 2017

0

san diego comic-con

I attended Comic-Con from 2008 to 2015, and over the years I picked up some wisdom about how to survive the four-day madness (five if you count Wednesday’s preview night). Comic-Con can be exciting, friendly, and foster a good sense of camaraderie if you know how to play it right. It’s an expensive ticket to get out to San Diego, get a hotel room, and buy a badge not to mention other expenses (food, merch, etc), so you should get the most out of your time.

This guide isn’t to direct you to what panels you should see, but how to make your way through Comic-Con.

[Note: This is an updated version of a guide I posted in 2012]

Related Content
Previous Article
Ben Affleck Exits Netflix Thriller ‘Triple Frontier’
Next Article
'Niko and the Sword of Light’: Amazon Original Is a "Zelda Meets…
Tags

Now Trending

Latest News