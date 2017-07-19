San Diego Comic-Con Survival Guide for First-Time Attendees

0

I attended Comic-Con from 2008 to 2015, and over the years I picked up some wisdom about how to survive the four-day madness (five if you count Wednesday’s preview night). Comic-Con can be exciting, friendly, and foster a good sense of camaraderie if you know how to play it right. It’s an expensive ticket to get out to San Diego, get a hotel room, and buy a badge not to mention other expenses (food, merch, etc), so you should get the most out of your time.

This guide isn’t to direct you to what panels you should see, but how to make your way through Comic-Con.

[Note: This is an updated version of a guide I posted in 2012]