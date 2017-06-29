‘Westworld’ Is Coming to Comic-Con; WBTV Announces Full Line-Up

0

Every year for the past six years, HBO has been able to make a splash at Comic-Con with its assortment of shows, especially Game of Thrones. But as Game of Thrones winds down, they need something to take its place, and they’ve found a fine contender with Westworld. So it should come as no surprise that the hit show will be making its Comic-Con debut this year.

HBO tweeted out the announcement that Westworld would be getting prime placement: An hour-long panel in Hall H at 4:15 on Saturday, July 22nd:

Filming is set to begin this July, so it’s doubtful there will be any new footage to show attendees, but that’s been the case with Game of Thrones in past years (this year will be different since the new season will have just premiered before Comic-Con begins), and it hasn’t bothered fans. There will probably be some brief tidbits of news, perhaps some casting announcements, and some clarifications on what happened in season one. I’m also glad that Comic-Con knows to just put this panel in Hall H rather than put in the smaller Ballroom 20, which traditionally hosts TV panels.

Warner Bros. also announced its other TV plans for Comic-Con. The 100, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZOMBIE, Lucifer, The Originals, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! and People of Earth will all have some presence at Comic-Con. There will also be premieres for Krypton, Black Lightning, and Deception, plus a new episode of Teen Titans Go! and a preview of Unikitty!

