‘Get Out’ Producer Sean McKittrick Reveals How Jordan Peele’s Film Got Made

I’ve known producer Sean McKittrick for many years. And while I tried and tried to get him to do an interview to talk about producing films like Donnie Darko, Southland Tales, World’s Greatest Dad, Bad Words, or a number of other movies, he always resisted, preferring to let the work speak for itself. However, as one of the main people responsible for Jordan Peele’s fantastic movie Get Out being made, he finally agreed to sit down with me to talk about Get Out and what else his company QC Entertainment is working on.

During the wide-ranging conversation he discussed how he got into producing, his early work on Donnie Darko and Southland Tales, how a coffee meeting with Jordan Peele let to them making Get Out, how the financing came together and working with Blumhouse, the secret screening at Sundance, producing World’s Great Dad, and so much more. In addition, McKittrick talked about future projects like executive producing David Wain’s A Futile & Stupid Gesture which Netflix is releasing later this year, Ellen Burstyn’s directorial debut Bathing Flo, and Michael Sheen’s directorial debut Green River Killer.

