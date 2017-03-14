‘Get Out’ Producer Sean McKittrick Reveals How Jordan Peele’s Film Got Made

-
I’ve known producer Sean McKittrick for many years. And while I tried and tried to get him to do an interview to talk about producing films like Donnie Darko, Southland Tales, World’s Greatest Dad, Bad Words, or a number of other movies, he always resisted, preferring to let the work speak for itself. However, as one of the main people responsible for Jordan Peele’s fantastic movie Get Out being made, he finally agreed to sit down with me to talk about Get Out and what else his company QC Entertainment is working on.
During the wide-ranging conversation he discussed how he got into producing, his early work on Donnie Darko and Southland Tales, how a coffee meeting with Jordan Peele let to them making Get Out, how the financing came together and working with Blumhouse, the secret screening at Sundance, producing World’s Great Dad, and so much more. In addition, McKittrick talked about future projects like executive producing David Wain’s A Futile & Stupid Gesture which Netflix is releasing later this year, Ellen Burstyn’s directorial debut Bathing Flo, and Michael Sheen’s directorial debut Green River Killer.
Check out what Sean McKittrick had to say in the player above and below is everything we talked about.
Sean McKittrick:
- How did he get into producing movies?
- Talks about how Donnie Darko got made and then Southland Tales.
- Talks about how QC Entertainment came together.
- How Get Out came together. Talks about a coffee meeting he had with Jordan Peele where he pitched McKittrick the film.
- How did the story/script change from the original pitch to what people see on movie screens?
- How did the financing come together on Get Out?
- At what point making the movie did they think this was going to be something special?
- When did they realize Get Out could be a big box office hit?
-
Who decided on the secret screening at Sundance?
- Has he been talking to Peele about doing more films together?
- Talks about Executive Producing David Wain’s A Futile & Stupid Gesture which Netflix is releasing later this year.
- How Netflix is hands off when in production.
- How they’re currently casting Ellen Burstyn’s directorial debut Bathing Flo.
- Update on Michael Sheen’s directorial debut Green River Killer and how it came together.
- Why so many films get made in April and May.
- How when you shoot in LA you get a great crew and a better supporting cast.
- Talks about Zoe Lister-Jones’ Band Aid and how that project came together.
- The 4k Donnie Darko cut that’s about to come out.
- World’s Great Dad talk.
- Will the Get Out Blu-ray include the alternate ending?