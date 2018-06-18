John Cho Scours the Web for His Missing Daughter in a New ‘Searching’ Trailer

0

Screen Gems has debuted a new trailer for Searching, the festival hit thriller from director Aneesh Chaganty. Staged entirely on computer screens, Searching puts a fresh spin on the classic kidnapped child thriller and stars John Cho as David Kim, a frantic father on the hunt for his missing daughter. The first place he turns is the teenager’s laptop and the deeper he digs, the more he realizes that his daughter was not quite the girl he thought she was and unless he can trace her digital footprints, she might just be gone forever.

Searching has been making the festival rounds in recent months, earning a steady wave of reviews along the way. It’s currently sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (that almost always drops when the theatrical reviews hit, but still, impressive) and folks are praising Cho’s performance and Chaganty’s precise use of the format in equal measure. It’s fascinating that Searching and Unfriended: Dark Web are arriving in theaters so close together and I’m super interested to see how audiences take to two screen-locked movies so close together — even if their tone and content are wildly different.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub spoke with both Chaganty and Cho at Sundance about the movie, so check out the interview here for more on how they crafted the unusual thriller and watch the new trailer below. Searching also stars Debra Messing, Joseph Lee, Michelle La, and Sara Sohn, and will premiere in theaters August 3rd.

Here’s the official synopsis: