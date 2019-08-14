Sequel to Sundance Sensation ‘Searching’ Set at Sony’s Stage 6

0

Alliteration! Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films is reportedly hard at work developing a sequel to Searching, according to Deadline. The original thriller starred John Cho as a father desperately searching his missing daughter’s (Michelle La) web history for clues, aided by a detective played by Debra Messing. The film ended up being a steal-and-a-half for Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions, who nabbed the movie out of Sundance for $5 million before it went on to gross $75 million worldwide.

The report notes that the original creative team has been “engaged to return”, but anyone who has seen Searching knows they’re probably gonna’ have to go back to the drawing board for a sequel. Directed by Aneesh Chaganty from a script he co-wrote with Sev Ohanian, Searching made clever use of a computer screen, taking place entirely over e-mail exchanges, Skype calls, Facebook DMs, and the like. It’s also a twisty-turny whodunit, but the mystery is pretty decisively wrapped up before the credits roll. This definitely seems like an anthology situation, with a sequel following a new “search.” (Or, second option, John Cho’s character is just a really inattentive father.) UPDATE: Chaganty has confirmed the sequel, revealing the “tech-driven thriller” follows a new cast and plotline.

It’s true. But note: the story will not follow the same characters or plot line as the first. Most importantly, we see this as an opportunity to tell another original, tech-driven thriller. If we can do that AND help bring new faces/voices to the industry, bonus points 🙂 https://t.co/eg9AnfpD9V — Aneesh Chaganty (@aneeshchaganty) August 14, 2019

Chaganty, who made his feature-directing debut with Searching, is currently working on Run, an “elevated thriller” starring Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen that is currently slated for a January 24, 2020 release date. Run follows a character known only as Mother (Paulson) who has raised her wheelchair-bound daughter, appropriately named Daughter (Allen) completely in isolation. Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff got the details from the set of that film last year, which you can check out right here.