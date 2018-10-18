Sebastian Stan, Jamie Dornan to Romance Shailene Woodley in New Drake Doremus Film

0

Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan are set to compete for the affections of Shailene Woodley in an untitled new indie film from director Drake Doremus, Collider has learned.

Woodley will play an artist who dumps her longtime boyfriend, but her attempt to take a break from dating ends when she quickly finds herself in two passionate romances — one with Dornan’s artsy writer, the other with Stan’s passionate bad boy. Matthew Gray Gubler will co-star in the LA-set film, which Doremus co-wrote with novelist Jardine Libaire.

CJ Entertainment is developing, financing and producing the movie, which starts filming in Los Angeles this week. CJ’s Tae-sung Jeong and Francis Chung will produce alongside Robert George and Doremus, while CJ’s Jerry Ko will serve as an executive producer. CJ executives Fred Lee and Jihyun Ok will oversee the project on behalf of the company.

The film was developed under the working title of No, No, No, Yes but it’s unlikely that title will stick. The project puts Doremus back in business with CJ, as he signed on to direct its supernatural romantic drama Aurora earlier this year. He’s also developing an adaptation of Libaire’s novel White Fur as a drama series for Amazon.

Doremus has always had a knack for casting major stars, from a young Jennifer Lawrence and Felicity Jones in Like Crazy, to Kristen Stewart and Nicholas Hoult in Equals, to Ewan McGregor and Lea Seydoux in Zoe. And yet, even though he lands some impressive names, the movies themselves tend to be released with little fanfare. His films are always interesting, but they have found little success at the box office, with Like Crazy his top grosser despite taking in just $3.7 million worldwide. We’ll see if the Woodley-Stan-Dornan trio can help Doremus deliver his first commercial hit.

Stan is coming off back-to-back appearances in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and he’ll reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the upcoming fourth Avengers movie. He recently starred opposite Margot Robbie in I, Tonya and will soon be seen alongside Nicole Kidman in Karyn Kusama‘s thriller Destroyer.

Woodley is coming off Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her turn on HBO’s Big Little Lies, and she also recently starred in the survival drama Adrift. She’s repped by Hyperion and Management 360.

Now that Dornan has wrapped the Fifty Shades franchise, the actor will have plenty of opportunities to prove that he’s more than Christian Grey. He stars opposite Rosamund Pike in A Private War and is paired with Peter Dinklage in the HBO movie My Dinner With Herve. Dornan also co-stars alongside Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx in Robin Hood. He’s repped by Troika and UTA, which also reps Doremus.

Gubler is the former Criminal Minds star who has appeared in Doremus’ last two films, Zoe and Newness. His feature credits also include (500) Days of Summer. He’s repped by CAA.