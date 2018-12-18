New ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Trailer Reveals Superhero Snowball

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released a new character trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2. As we reported last spring, director Chris Renaud and writer Brian Lynch have reprised their duties for this sequel, whose original grossed $875 million worldwide ($104 million was also garnered in just its opening weekend).
The first teaser focused on the lead character Max, voiced previously by Louis C.K. who is replaced by Patton Oswalt for the sequel, but this time we’re seeing Kevin Hart‘s Snowball, who is now a superhero and is definitely channeling some Spider-Man vibes.
Original cast members Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan are all returning for the follow-up, and new character trailers are expected to be revealed each month. New cast members also include Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and somewhat intriguingly, Harrison Ford.
Check out the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 below followed by a new poster. The movie is set to debut June 7, 2019:
Here’s the official synopsis for The Secret Life of Pets 2:
The Secret Life of Pets 2 will follow summer 2016’s blockbuster about the lives our pets lead after we leave for work or school each day. Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy will produce the sequel to the comedy that had the best opening ever for an original film, animated or otherwise. The Secret Life of Pets 2 will see the return of writer Brian Lynch (Minions) and once again be directed by Chris Renaud (Despicable Me series, Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax).