New ‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Trailer Reveals Superhero Snowball

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released a new character trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2. As we reported last spring, director Chris Renaud and writer Brian Lynch have reprised their duties for this sequel, whose original grossed $875 million worldwide ($104 million was also garnered in just its opening weekend).

The first teaser focused on the lead character Max, voiced previously by Louis C.K. who is replaced by Patton Oswalt for the sequel, but this time we’re seeing Kevin Hart‘s Snowball, who is now a superhero and is definitely channeling some Spider-Man vibes.

Original cast members Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan are all returning for the follow-up, and new character trailers are expected to be revealed each month. New cast members also include Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and somewhat intriguingly, Harrison Ford.

Check out the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 below followed by a new poster. The movie is set to debut June 7, 2019:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Secret Life of Pets 2: