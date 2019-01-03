Tiffany Haddish Is an Adorable Puppy in New ‘Secret Life of Pets 2′ Teaser

0

It’s that time again. Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released yet another new character trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, this time introducing Tiffany Haddish‘s new dog Daisy. Director Chris Renaud and writer Brian Lynch have reprised their duties for this sequel, with Jonathan Del Val serving as co-director. The original Secret Life of Pets hit theaters in 2016 and grossed a whopping $875 million worldwide, solidifying a new franchise for Illumination, which also produces the Despicable Me movies.

Haddish voices a dog named Daisy, and as seen in the trailer below, she’s adorable. No doubt she’ll have some great chemistry with the rest of the ensemble, but it appears her story intersects directly with that of Kevin Hart’s bunny Snowball.

Original cast members Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan are all returning for the follow-up, and new character trailers are expected to be revealed each month. New cast members also include Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and the one and only Harrison Ford.

Check out the new trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 below followed by a new Daisy character poster. The movie is set to debut June 7, 2019: