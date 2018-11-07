‘Secret Life of Pets 2’ Trailer Reveals a Trip to the Vet & New Lead Voice Actor

0

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have released the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2. As we reported last spring, director Chris Renaud and writer Brian Lynch have reprised their duties for this sequel, whose original grossed $875 million worldwide ($104 million was also garnered in just its opening weekend).

We don’t know much else about the sequel except that Patton Oswalt has taken over the lead voice role of Max from Louis C.K. (after the latter was cut for his sexual harassment and misconduct issues). Otherwise, original cast members Kevin Hart, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet, Ellie Kemper, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey, Hannibal Burress, and Bobby Moynihan are all returning. New cast members also include Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and somewhat intriguingly, Harrison Ford.

This is a character-centric trailer focused on Max, with the end of the teaser promising “more character trailers” soon, so watch this space. As for this debut trailer, it finds Max visiting the vet, and as a dog-lover and owner of a dog with social anxiety myself, I found this teaser irresistibly cute. There’s a really funny gag involving a maniac cat, but the thoughts and actions of these various pets at the vet hits very close to home. I’ll be interested to see what the full story of this follow-up entails, but for now this teaser hits the spot.

Check out the first trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 below; the movie is set to debut June 7, 2019: