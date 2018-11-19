Amazon Prime Members Can Get Tickets to an Early Screening of ‘Aquaman’

0

Being an Amazon Prime member has its benefits. Yes, you’re helping Jeff Bezos achieve world domination (disclaimer: I am a Prime member), but on the other hand, you can also now see Aquaman slightly earlier than everybody else! Amazon Prime members can now buy tickets to a special early showing of the new DC superhero movie on December 15th at 7pm.

It’s interesting to see Amazon do this with a movie that isn’t one of their own. I didn’t get special access to Wonderstruck or You Were Never Really Here just because I’m a Prime member. Yes, I now get to see those movies on Amazon’s streaming service, but it’s neat to see Amazon trying to bolster the theatrical experience (while also trying to rope in more people to become Prime members). I’m curious if Amazon will continue with other blockbuster movies or if this will just be a one-off offer. Either way, pairing Amazon Prime with a holiday tentpole is a smart move.

Check out the press release below, and click here to get tickets to an advanced showing.