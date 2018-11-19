Amazon Prime Members Can Get Tickets to an Early Screening of ‘Aquaman’

Being an Amazon Prime member has its benefits. Yes, you’re helping Jeff Bezos achieve world domination (disclaimer: I am a Prime member), but on the other hand, you can also now see Aquaman slightly earlier than everybody else! Amazon Prime members can now buy tickets to a special early showing of the new DC superhero movie on December 15th at 7pm.
It’s interesting to see Amazon do this with a movie that isn’t one of their own. I didn’t get special access to Wonderstruck or You Were Never Really Here just because I’m a Prime member. Yes, I now get to see those movies on Amazon’s streaming service, but it’s neat to see Amazon trying to bolster the theatrical experience (while also trying to rope in more people to become Prime members). I’m curious if Amazon will continue with other blockbuster movies or if this will just be a one-off offer. Either way, pairing Amazon Prime with a holiday tentpole is a smart move.
Check out the press release below, and click here to get tickets to an advanced showing.
AMAZON MAKES WAVES WITH WARNER BROS. PICTURES TO OFFER PRIME MEMBERS EXCLUSIVE ADVANCE SHOWINGS OF JAMES WAN’S AQUAMAN ON DECEMBER 15, 2018
Starting today, Prime members can purchase tickets for early showings of Aquaman a week before the movie’s nationwide release
The exclusive showings will take place at 7 p.m. local time on December 15, 2018 in over 1,000 movie theaters across the country
SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov. 19, 2018– (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon Prime members can be the first to experience the epic, action-packed adventure in the stunning undersea world of Atlantis. Aquaman is sure to be at the top of everyone’s wish list this season and Prime members will get exclusive access to an early showing of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and director James Wan’s DC Super Hero feature film. The early showing reserved for Prime members will take place on December 15 – a week before the film is released on December 21, 2018. Members can purchase up to 10 tickets and enjoy the movie with their family and friends at one of more than 1,000 theaters across the country including AMC, Regal, National Amusement Theaters and ArcLight Cinemas (ticketing is powered exclusively by Atom Tickets). To learn more, watch a special announcement video and purchase tickets for the special advance showing, visit www.amazon.com/AquamanMovie.
“Aquaman is the Super Hero for everyone: he has unique, aquatic superpowers, but he’s also a surface dweller just like us—if we were all as cool as Jason Momoa, that is!” said director James Wan. “Bringing this epic origin story and the wondrous underwater world to the screen has been an amazing experience for the whole cast and crew, and I’m so excited for Prime members to be our first audience for Aquaman.”
“Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment and these early showings of Aquaman are yet another pleasant surprise for members, and one that I’m personally also looking forward to,” said Cem Sibay, Vice President of Amazon Prime. “We love delivering smiles whether it’s through an incredible deal during the holidays or inviting members on a journey to Atlantis with us in this action-packed adventure before anyone else.”
Blair Rich, President, Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, stated, “James Wan has created an epic adventure for the big screen. Coming together with Amazon to reach their footprint of Prime members in the U.S. is the ideal way for us to bring Aquaman to moviegoers and their families as they kick off their holidays.”
Aquaman’s star-studded cast includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, and more.
