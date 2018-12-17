SEFCA Selects ‘ROMA’ as the Best Film of 2018

0

The Southeastern Film Critics Association has announced its selections for 2018. Following in line with many other critics groups, SEFCA selected ROMA as the Best Film of the year with The Favourite coming in as the runner up. ROMA also took home Best Director and Best Cinematography for Alfonso Cuaron along with Best Foreign-Language Film. Meanwhile The Favourite took home Best Actress for Olivia Colman (who appears to be speeding towards an Oscar win) and Best Ensemble.

Overall, I’m pretty happy with these choices. This was my first year as Vice President of SEFCA (which led to me endlessly quoting the Vice trailer because I am nothing if not obnoxious), but I like the diversity among the selections. While I would take issue with a few here and there, it’s a pretty well-rounded list that I hope drives people out to see some of these movies. Remember, if you’ve got Netflix, you can watch ROMA right now, and you totally should. I don’t care that it’s the middle of the work day.

Check out the full list of selections below.

BEST FILM

ROMA

Runner-Up: The Favourite

TOP 10

1) ROMA

2) The Favourite

3) A Star Is Born

4) BlacKkKlansman

5) Vice

6) If Beale Street Could Talk

7) Green Book

8) First Reformed

9) Eighth Grade

10) Leave No Trace

BEST ACTOR

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Runner-Up: Christian Bale, Vice

BEST ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Runner-Up: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Runner-Up: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Runner-Up: Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ENSEMBLE

Winner: The Favourite

Runners-Up (TIE): Vice / Black Panther

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA

Runner-Up: Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Runner-Up: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Runner-Up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Runner-Up: RBG

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

ROMA

Runner-Up: Shoplifters

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Isle of Dogs

Runner-Up: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA

Runner-Up: Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

THE GENE WYATT AWARD FOR FILM THAT BEST EVOKES THE SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH

Green Book

Runner-Up: Blaze