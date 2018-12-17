SEFCA Selects ‘ROMA’ as the Best Film of 2018

The Southeastern Film Critics Association has announced its selections for 2018. Following in line with many other critics groups, SEFCA selected ROMA as the Best Film of the year with The Favourite coming in as the runner up. ROMA also took home Best Director and Best Cinematography for Alfonso Cuaron along with Best Foreign-Language Film. Meanwhile The Favourite took home Best Actress for Olivia Colman (who appears to be speeding towards an Oscar win) and Best Ensemble.
Overall, I’m pretty happy with these choices. This was my first year as Vice President of SEFCA (which led to me endlessly quoting the Vice trailer because I am nothing if not obnoxious), but I like the diversity among the selections. While I would take issue with a few here and there, it’s a pretty well-rounded list that I hope drives people out to see some of these movies. Remember, if you’ve got Netflix, you can watch ROMA right now, and you totally should. I don’t care that it’s the middle of the work day.
Check out the full list of selections below.
ROMA
Runner-Up: The Favourite
TOP 10
1) ROMA
2) The Favourite
3) A Star Is Born
4) BlacKkKlansman
5) Vice
6) If Beale Street Could Talk
7) Green Book
8) First Reformed
9) Eighth Grade
10) Leave No Trace
BEST ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Runner-Up: Christian Bale, Vice
BEST ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner-Up: Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner-Up: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Winner: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner-Up: Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST ENSEMBLE
Winner: The Favourite
Runners-Up (TIE): Vice / Black Panther
BEST DIRECTOR
Winner: Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA
Runner-Up: Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Winner: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Runner-Up: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Runner-Up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Runner-Up: RBG
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM
ROMA
Runner-Up: Shoplifters
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Isle of Dogs
Runner-Up: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuaron, ROMA
Runner-Up: Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
THE GENE WYATT AWARD FOR FILM THAT BEST EVOKES THE SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH
Green Book
Runner-Up: Blaze