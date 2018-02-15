‘Seinfeld’ Seasons Ranked from Worst to Best

0

Whether or not you’ve seen all 180 episodes of the TV sitcom classic Seinfeld, there’s a good chance you’re living through one of their plots right now. In the nine seasons of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld‘s brainchild, just about every conceivable situation, relationship, and awkward occurrence was covered. Parking space disputes, frustrating customer service experiences, even sexual dysfunction; these were the everyday topics that made the show so relatable to television audiences.

Not every episode was created equal, however, and by extension, some seasons of Seinfeld are simply better than others. To be clear, you won’t find a bad season – unless you are part of the minority of people who don’t like the show at all – but Seinfeld certainly had its high and low points throughout the 90s. For this ranking of the seasons, I took a statistical approach, rounding up similar lists from around the web and assigning points depending on their ranks. Then I tweaked the final list ever so slightly according to my tastes, but it’s pretty much in line with the general consensus; your mileage may vary.