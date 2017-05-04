Exclusive ‘Sense8’ Season 2 Trailer Finds The Sensates Ready for a Fight

0

Netflix’s most mind-bending series (and boy, that’s saying something) returns this week for Season 2. From The Matrix co-mastermind Lana Wachowski (Lily Wachowski is a co-creator but opted to sit out Season 2) and Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 follows a “cluster” of psychologically and spiritually linked empaths from around the world who share an ability to communicate and experience each other’s lives, no matter how much difference is between them. In Season 1, we saw the Sensates come together and embrace their unique abilities while fending off those who would control or contain them.

In Season 2 of Sense8, they know what they’re capable of and it’s time to take a stand. Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Doona Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) are still on the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann) and the BPO, and with war imminent they’re ready for a fight. Sense8 drops on Netflix, tomorrow, May 5th. Watch our exclusive trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: