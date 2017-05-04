Exclusive ‘Sense8’ Season 2 Trailer Finds The Sensates Ready for a Fight

Netflix’s most mind-bending series (and boy, that’s saying something) returns this week for Season 2. From The Matrix co-mastermind Lana Wachowski (Lily Wachowski is a co-creator but opted to sit out Season 2) and Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, Sense8 follows a “cluster” of psychologically and spiritually linked empaths from around the world who share an ability to communicate and experience each other’s lives, no matter how much difference is between them. In Season 1, we saw the Sensates come together and embrace their unique abilities while fending off those who would control or contain them.
In Season 2 of Sense8, they know what they’re capable of and it’s time to take a stand. Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Doona Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) are still on the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann) and the BPO, and with war imminent they’re ready for a fight. Sense8 drops on Netflix, tomorrow, May 5th. Watch our exclusive trailer below.
Here’s the official synopsis:
From renowned creative geniuses Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill (“The Matrix,” “Cloud Atlas”) and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood’s “Changeling,’ “World War Z”), Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.