‘Sense8’: The Sensates Go to War in the Season 2 Trailer for the Netflix Series

Netflix’s Sense8, a drama centering on eight individuals intimately connected to each other across time and space, will follow up on their Christmas Special with a 10-episode second season, as teased in today’s new trailer. Though the series was originally created by the Wachowski Siblings and J. Michael Stracsynski, Lilly Wachowski opted to step back from the show following her gender transition. Grant Hill, an executive producer on the series from the beginning, now gets creative credit as well. We’ll see if fans experience a notable difference in the writing when the new season debuts.

In Season 2 of Sense8, Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Doona Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) are still on the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann) and the BPO, but war is imminent. Look for Season 2 to hit Netflix on May 5th.

Watch the new trailer for the return of Sense8 below:

Here’s the official synopsis: