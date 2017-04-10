‘Sense8’: The Sensates Go to War in the Season 2 Trailer for the Netflix Series

Netflix’s Sense8, a drama centering on eight individuals intimately connected to each other across time and space, will follow up on their Christmas Special with a 10-episode second season, as teased in today’s new trailer. Though the series was originally created by the Wachowski Siblings and J. Michael Stracsynski, Lilly Wachowski opted to step back from the show following her gender transition. Grant Hill, an executive producer on the series from the beginning, now gets creative credit as well. We’ll see if fans experience a notable difference in the writing when the new season debuts.
In Season 2 of Sense8, Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Doona Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) are still on the run from Whispers (Terrence Mann) and the BPO, but war is imminent. Look for Season 2 to hit Netflix on May 5th.
Watch the new trailer for the return of Sense8 below:
Here’s the official synopsis:
We are all worth fighting for. Sense8 returns for Season 2 on May 5.
From renowned creative geniuses Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill (“The Matrix,” “Cloud Atlas”) and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood’s “Changeling,’ “World War Z”), Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.