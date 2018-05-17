‘Sense8’ Series Finale Trailer Will Hit You Right in the Feels Before the End

0

It’s been a tough road for Netflix’s Sense8. The original series from J. Michael Straczynski and Lana and Lilly Wachowski manages to represent just about every walk of human life with its fantastic cast and has developed a fierce fandom for this reason, one that’s comprised in no small part of folks from the underrepresented and marginalized places in our society. But when you have a show that appeals to a minority of audiences rather than the broader market, whether it was designed that way or not, it’s only a matter of time before its runway runs out. Fans have let their displeasure be known with Netflix’s handling of the series, which will return to the platform to wrap things up in a two-hour series finale this June. The episode’s trailer is here to hit you right in the feels and give you a glimpse of what awaits you this summer.

Starring Tuppence Middleton, Brian J. Smith, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Tina Desai, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Jamie Clayton, Sense8 returns to Netflix on June 8th for its bittersweet series finale.

Check out the Sense8 series finale trailer below:

Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates. The Sense8 series finale launches globally on June 8, only on Netflix.

