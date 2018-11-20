Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway Search for Truth in New ‘Serenity’ Trailer

0

Aviron Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming thriller Serenity. The film was written and directed by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and Taboo and the director of the terrific 2013 film Locke. In this new film, Matthew McConaughey plays a fishing boat captain whose quiet life is upended when his ex-wife tracks him down and asks him to kill her current husband.

It’s a bit strange that a new mystery thriller starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, from the Oscar-nominated writer of Eastern Promises, is getting unceremoniously dumped in January, but here we are. That doesn’t necessarily bode well for its quality, but I can’t help but be intrigued by this new trailer. The film looks like something of a cross between The Beach and LOST, with a murder mystery twist—assuming this trailer is telling the truth, of course.

Check out the new Serenity trailer below. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, and Diane Lane. Serenity opens in theaters on January 25, 2019.