‘Serenity’ Trailer: Matthew McConaughey & Anne Hathaway Lead Enigmatic Thriller

The first trailer for Serenity has been released online, and it’s tough to make heads or tails of this thing. The film hails from writer/director Steven Knight, who previously directed the Tom Hardy thriller Locke and is the screenwriter behind the hit series Peaky Blinders and Taboo, as well as films like Eastern Promises and the upcoming The Girl in the Spider’s Web. This original thriller stars Matthew McConaughey as a fishing boat captain who leads tours off a tropical island whose life is upended when his ex-wife (Anne Hathaway) asks him to murder her abusive husband.

The film doesn’t really look as straightforward as that, though, and indeed feels more like an episode of Bloodline that was directed by Alfred Hitchcock. There’s plenty of intrigue, but lots of enigmatic glances, gestures, and dialogue that point to something a bit more sinister bubbling under the surface. This trailer is a bit confusing, but Locke was a phenomenal piece of filmmaking so I’m definitely checking this one out.

Watch the Serenity trailer below via People. The film also stars Jason Clarke, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, and Diane Lane. Serenity opens in theaters on October 19th.