‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ Season 3 Release Date Trailer Brings the Series to a Close

Whatever plans you had for New Year’s Day 2019, change ‘em up. The third and concluding season of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, which should already be on your watch list, will be dropping at the stroke of midnight (Pacific Time, probably) on New Year’s Eve. What better way to spend the day than by watching the thrilling conclusion of one of the quirkiest, cleverest, and most unfortunate series on TV? Get a glimpse of the upcoming season with the newly released trailer below.
Starring Neil Patrick Harris as the chameleon-like Count Olaf and Patrick Warburton as narrator Lemony Snicket, both of whom appear in the new Season 3 trailer, A Series of Unfortunate Events also stars Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes and Presley Smith as the Baudelaire children. Find out what happens to all involved on January 1, 2019.
Check out the announcement trailer for the third and final season of A Series of Unfortunate Events below:
A Series Of Unfortunate Events is finally coming to a close – but not before ruining 2019. Watch sworn enemies Lemony Snicket and Count Olaf deliver a Very Fateful Date for ASOUE season 3.
Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), the third and final season of the Peabody award-winning Netflix original premieres worldwide January 1, 2019. Starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf (Harris) will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. After foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the young siblings might finally discover the truth about their parents’ mysterious death, while unraveling the layers of a clandestine organization, and revealing the secrets of the coveted, missing sugar bowl.
