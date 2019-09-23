‘Servant’ Teasers Promise Some M. Night Shyamalan Scares for AppleTV+

0

AppleTV+ has released two brief teasers for their upcoming horror series Servant. The show follows Philadelphia couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) who hire a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to care for their newborn. Judging by the trailers, this hiring decision does not work out well for them.

AppleTV+ aired quite a few ads yesterday during football and the Emmys for their slate of upcoming series, but the ads failed to really make the case for any of the programming. Unlike Disney+, which has a huge back catalogue of titles you already enjoy, AppleTV+ is asking subscribers to pay $5 per month for shows that may or not be good. You can look at something like Servant, which hails from M. Night Shyamalan, but are you going to watch the entire series? What if it doesn’t hook you after the first couple of episodes? Those are questions that could apply to all of AppleTV+’s shows, and so far we’re just kind of waiting to see if these series are any good.

But the biggest strike against AppleTV+ is that these shows could be good and it doesn’t matter. We’re in the era of Peak TV. There’s no shortage of good shows, so in order to stand out, you’ve got to either appeal to a pre-existing fanbase like Disney+ is doing with their Star Wars and Marvel shows, or you’ve got to be so phenomenal that people will feel like they’re missing out if they’re not watching your show. Are these AppleTV+ shows phenomenal? Will we all be talking about Servant? We’ll see, but I’m not optimistic.

Check out the Servant teasers below. AppleTV+ launches on November 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Servant: