Watch: Seth Green Channels Chris Griffin as Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ Spoof

Seth Green has enjoyed a very successful career doing silly voices for animated TV shows and specials, most notably as Chris Griffin on Family Guy and innumerable roles on Robot Chicken. Both animated series have famously poked fun at the epic and expansive Star Wars universe over the years. Seth MacFarlane‘s creation even enjoyed three very special episodes–“Blue Harvest”, “Something, Something, Something, Dark Side” and “It’s a Trap!”–that paralleled the three original Star Wars films, with Green’s Chris Griffin taking on the role of Luke Skywalker. And while there isn’t any word of a new Family Guy spoof on the new batch of Star Wars films just yet, Green did channel another member of the Skywalker family on a recent episode of Talkin’ Toons with Rob Paulsen.

The Nerdist series, which is part of their Alpha platform, features legendary veteran voice actor Rob Paulsen playing host to various guests from the world of animation. Green popped by to talk about his illustrious career, during which the duo re-enacted a scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The scene in question, the final showdown (for a few decades anyway) between Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), takes on a whole new tone with Paulsen taking on the heroic role (with a little bit of Pinky thrown in for good measure) and Green channeling Chris Griffin as the tragic fallen Chosen One. It might be my preferred performance of the scene, though YMMV.

Check out the episode segment below:

So who do you think played the part of Anakin better: Christensen or Green? Let us know in the comments! And if you’d like to see Family Guy spoof the Star Wars prequels (or anthology series … or the new trilogy) be sure to make some noise!