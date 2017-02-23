Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron to Star in Jonathan Levine’s ‘Flarsky’

0

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron are teaming to produce and star in a new original comedy called Flarsky, which will star Rogen as a self-destructive layabout doing his darndest to romance “one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth” (Theron, obvi). Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine, who previously worked with Rogen on 50/50 and The Night Before is set to helm the picture from a script by Dan Sterling (The Interview). Production is slated to start in August.

Here’s the full plot description from Variety:

Rogen will play an unemployed journalist, battered by his own misfortune and self-destructive ways, who endeavors to pursue Theron’s character — who was his childhood crush and babysitter and now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on earth.

I’m very curious as to what exactly qualifies someone as one of the most “powerful and unattainable” people on earth, but I have no doubt Theron will sell me on it. The Oscar-winning actress hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to flex her comedic skills throughout her career, but it sounds like this could be an opportunity for her to serve some gold-standard cold hard bitch a la Young Adult and I’m here for that.

No word on wtf that title is supposed to mean, but I would wager hard money there’s no way the film makes it to theaters under that name. That said, I hope I’m wrong because it’s wonderfully ridiculous and utterly meaningless out of context. If I’m driving home one day and I see “Flarsky” on the local theater marquee, I will happily eat crow.

Theron will next appear in my other favorite most ridiculously titled movie, Fate of the Furious and David Leitch‘s spy thriller Atomic Blonde. Rogen’s next two acting projects both come from his regular collaborator James Franco; the Hollywood-set dramedy Zeroville and the behind-the-scenes look at The Room, The Disaster Artist. Levine’s latest, the Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer led comedy Snatched will land in theaters on May 20th.